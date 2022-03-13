NFL Twitter Explodes With Reactions to Tom Brady Returning for 2022

NFL Twitter reacts to Tom Brady returning for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thirty-nine days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has had a change of heart.

The legendary quarterback made the shocking announcement Sunday he will return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Brady took to Twitter to share he "realized his place was on the field and not in the stands."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Predictably, Brady's announcement caused quite the stir on social media. A number of prominent NFL figures shared their stunning reactions to the seven-time Super Bowl champion choosing to play at least one more year.

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022



Yes I can say it again!!!

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr 😆 #LFG — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) March 13, 2022

Brady sat in those stands one time and said F*** that! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 13, 2022

LETS GEAUX GET ANOTHER 1 🤠 https://t.co/wJs6QY5zLE — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 13, 2022

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Keep the content coming! pic.twitter.com/lIwbUmqbIU — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 13, 2022

LFG! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022

I told y’all…The game of football will have to walk away from him because he doesn’t have the power to do so on his own. https://t.co/nFUPcPQdP6 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 13, 2022

LFG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

I told you Tom never mentioned the word “RETIRED” — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 13, 2022

Brady committing to 2022 means he'll play in his age 45 season. The ex-New England Patriots signal-caller is under contract through next year at $10.4 million.

The announcement comes at a convenient time for the Buccaneers with NFL free agency set to begin on Wednesday. Now that Brady will be under center, the Bucs should have a far easier time retaining players and bringing new stars to Tampa Bay.