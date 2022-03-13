NFL Twitter Explodes With Reactions to Tom Brady Returning for 2022

NFL Twitter reacts to Tom Brady returning for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Thirty-nine days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has had a change of heart.
The legendary quarterback made the shocking announcement Sunday he will return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Brady took to Twitter to share he "realized his place was on the field and not in the stands."
Predictably, Brady's announcement caused quite the stir on social media. A number of prominent NFL figures shared their stunning reactions to the seven-time Super Bowl champion choosing to play at least one more year.
Brady committing to 2022 means he'll play in his age 45 season. The ex-New England Patriots signal-caller is under contract through next year at $10.4 million.
The announcement comes at a convenient time for the Buccaneers with NFL free agency set to begin on Wednesday. Now that Brady will be under center, the Bucs should have a far easier time retaining players and bringing new stars to Tampa Bay.