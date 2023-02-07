natural gas

Newsom Calls for Probe Into Spiking Natural Gas Prices

By Bob Redell

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a federal investigation into spiking natural gas prices, with a key meeting taking place Tuesday.

The California Public Utilities Commission will discuss why residents are paying so much more this winter for natural gas. It will also look into how we avoid the spikes in prices for not only gas but also electricity.

Newsom on Monday sent a letter to the Federal Energy Commission asking for an investigation into the natural gas price spike.

