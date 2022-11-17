Watch: Gov. Newsom Discusses Investments in California's Wildfire Prevention

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Bay Area Thursday to highlight investments in wildfire prevention and how drought conditions are impacting the state's fire season.

Newsom met with firefighters in Napa before holding a news briefing. Watch his remarks in the video player above.

NBC Bay Area's Pete Suratos also attended the briefing. Watch his report in the video below.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Bay Area Thursday to highlight investments in wildfire prevention and how drought conditions are impacting the state's fire season. Pete Suratos reports.

