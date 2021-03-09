What to Know Officers responded about 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a fight in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street where they found the injured man.

Authorities in Newport Beach Monday night asked for the public's help in locating several boys wanted in connection with a fight that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responded about 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a fight in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street where they found the injured man, according to Heather Rangel, the Newport Beach Police Department's public information officer.

A cellphone video of the shocking fight showed a group of young boys surround and beat the older man, knocking him to the ground. He hits his head on the pavement and appears to go limp.

People witnessing the fight appear to try to step in, and one man is seen checking on the injured man after the boys scatter.

Detectives are aware of video of the incident circulating on social media, Rangel said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, Rangel said.

The boys left the area prior to officers arriving, she said.

A description of the boys was not immediately available.

Martin Derek who owns Seaside Bikes said it all happened right outside his store.

He said the man in the video is known as "Donnie" in the area.

"Everybody knows him. He’s basically wonderful person," Derek said.

Anyone with information on this fight was asked to contact Detective Marie Gamble at 949-644-3771 or mgamble@nbpd.org.