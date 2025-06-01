air travel

Toddler found safe in Newark Airport baggage room after conveyor belt joyride

The toddler apparently got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level.

A toddler managed to score a hard to get ticket at Newark Liberty International Airport last week, all without parent supervision.

Officials say the 2-year-old was inside the airport's Terminal A when the tot slipped behind the JetBlue ticketing counter on May 28 to access the conveyor belt luggage system.

The toddler apparently got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level. Port Authority officers responded and quickly located the kid.

According to the Daily News, the responding officers hopped on the conveyor belt to track down the child.

Medics were dispatched to check out the child as a precaution but officials said the child was unharmed.

