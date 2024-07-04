‘Devastating loss.' New Zealand mourns woman killed in Newport Beach Fashion Island robbery

New Zealand's prime minister and other leaders expressed grief this week after learning of the tragic death of 68-year-old Patricia McKay, who was killed during a botched robbery attempt at an Orange County shopping mall.

McKay, who was visiting Southern California from the island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean with her husband, was killed Tuesday afternoon as the couple left Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The New Zealand Herald identified husband Doug McKay as a prominent Auckland businessman and published a statement from the grieving family.

"No words can express our sadness as we try to come to terms with the loss of our mother, wife, and friend Patricia," the family said in its statement. We ask for privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."

The country's prime minister called McKay's death a devastating loss.

"My thoughts are with the McKay family after the devastating loss of Trish," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a post on X. "They’re great people and my heart goes out to Doug, their family and all those who knew Trish."

Auckland's deputy mayor also shared her grief.

“Trish was the wife of Doug McKay who was (amongst other significant roles) the inaugural CEO of the amalgamated Auckland Council," Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said in a post. "Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock."

Flowers, notes and other items were left at the entrance to the Newport Beach mall in memory of McKay. She was struck and killed by the suspects' getaway car as they left the scene of the robbery attempt.

Witnesses told police that two men, one armed with a gun, tried to rob the couple as they walked outside the mall. During the robbery attempt, the woman was dragged into the road and struck by a car with a third suspect behind the wheel, police said.

Patricia McKay died at the scene.

"It was a tragic loss," said Sgt. Steven Oberon, of the Newport Beach Police Department.

Her husband was not injured.

One of the three men arrested for trying to rob a tourist from New Zealand before allegedly killing her has a criminal history. Amber Frias reports for the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

One of the men fired a handgun three times during the robbery, but no one was struck by gunfire, police said.

A chase ensued after the three men in the white sedan failed to yield for a traffic stop. One suspect got out of the car in Cypress, but was eventually taken into custody. The other two men were arrested after they abandoned the car in Los Angeles County.

The suspects were identified as Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton; Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster; and Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles. NBCLA learned the oldest suspect has a criminal history, including the robbery of a tourist at gunpoint in Santa Monica in 2022.

‘To hell with these guys,” Mayor Will O'Neil of Newport Beach said. “They came into our city, knowing that they were going to commit crime, and a woman is dead today because of it.”