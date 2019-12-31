anti-semitic attacks

New Surveillance Video Shows Brooklyn Anti-Semitic Attacks

The NYPD has released new surveillance video of suspects wanted for a string of hate-crime assaults reported last week in Brooklyn.

Police say a group of men attacked two Hasidic Jewish men in the Crown Heights neighborhood on Dec. 24. Both assaults occurred roughly 30 minutes apart, the NYPD says, when the victims were walking down neighborhood streets.

The first victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking on Union Street when the group reportedly approached from behind and punched the victim in the back of the head, police said.

The NYPD said the victim refused medical attention.

The group ran off and allegedly attacked a second man two blocks away, police said, striking a 23-year-old man in the head with a chair and punching him in the face.

The video surveillance video released Tuesday shows the alleged suspects assault the second Hasidic Jewish man.

