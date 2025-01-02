We're starting to learn more about the victims who were killed or hurt on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, when a pickup truck driver crashed into a crowd of people.

Two of the victims are alumni of Princeton University and were together when the attack happened.

The Louisiana alma mater of Tiger Bech, St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Louisiana, confirmed that the 27-year-old former Princeton football star is among those who were killed.

Bech was an ivy-league kick returner who played for the university from 2016 to 2018.

"He was a ‘Tiger’ in every way – a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation," Charles W. Caldwell Jr. '25 Head Coach of Football Bob Surace said in a statement. "My love goes to the entire Bech family."

NBC10 has also learned that among the injured is Bech's friend, 2016 Lansdale Catholic graduate Ryan Quigley.

“We are incredibly proud to count Ryan among our graduates, and we are inspired by the ways in which his LC classmates are coming together to support his family during this difficult time," the school said in a statement.

Beck and Quigley were on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day when a truck plowed into a crowd celebrating the start of 2025.

The FBI identified the suspect behind the wheel as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Jabbar is a U.S. citizen and Army Veteran who was killed in a shootout with police.

Investigators said that the white truck Jabbar had rented had an ISIS flag on the back when he bypassed a police perimeter and intentionally drove into innocent bystanders.

The FBI revealed they found improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, in Jabbar's truck as well as around the French Quarter.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible. We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates," Alethea Duncan, of FBI New Orleans, said.