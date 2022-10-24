Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her

The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said.

Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.

Along with the second-degree murder charge, Adam Montgomery, 32, faces charges of abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. He's due to face the charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday.

Formella called the indictment a "major step" in the investigation, and expressed his "deepest condolences" to Harmony's family.

"We understand that today's news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case," he said.

Harmony was last seen alive in 2019, when she was 5, but her disappearance only came to light in December 2021. Since then, the case has captured the attention of many across New England. Authorities announced in August that they believed she had been murdered.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help finding Harmony's body or providing information about how she was killed by calling or texting 603-203-6060, the state and local police 24-hour tip line

"I ask that, in memory of Harmony, we all make every effort to do something nice for a child today," an emotional Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Authorities have determined that Harmony Montgomery was a victim of homicide.

Adam Montgomery was previously indicted on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Her stepmother has also been arrested since Harmony's disappearance. She was charged with lying to investigators looking into Harmony's disappearance, and she was jailed last month for failing to appear for a court hearing.