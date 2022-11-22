coronavirus

New Covid Boosters Work Better Against Infection Than Previous Shots, CDC Finds

Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s new boosters target BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original coronavirus strain, in a single dose.

The first real-world data on the new omicron vaccines find that they are better at preventing symptomatic Covid infections than the earlier doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The findings fortify messaging from public health officials that the new shots, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, should provide people with the best protection against Covid this winter, according to the CDC report.

Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s new boosters target BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original coronavirus strain, in a single dose.

The CDC voted Thursday to recommend updated versions of both the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine boosters, paving way for a widespread rollout as early as next week.
