Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

New California Law Prompted by Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Eight deputies were accused of taking or sharing graphic photos of the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said then, adding that he had ordered the images deleted.

By Associated Press

The site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, the pilot, and 6 others, is shown Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California.
TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people that makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Reports surfaced after the Jan. 26 crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others that graphic photos of the victims were being shared.

Eight deputies were accused of taking or sharing graphic photos of the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said then, adding that he had ordered the images deleted. He said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it did not apply to accident scenes.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 34 mins ago

Trump, Biden Prepare to Debate at a Time of Mounting Crises

Louisville 6 hours ago

Kentucky AG Will Release Grand Jury Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case

The measure that will take effect Jan. 1 makes it a misdemeanor with fines up to $1,000 per offense to take such photos for anything other than an official law enforcement purpose.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has sued the department over the photos.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant Helicopter CrashKobe Bryant
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us