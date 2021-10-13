New Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Appointed

San Diego Harbor Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook has been selected as the new chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department, it was announced Wednesday.

Stainbrook is expected to assume the role in late November, succeeding interim Chief Dominick Rivetti, who has headed the department since May 2020, according to Keith Sterling, Beverly Hills' chief communications officer.

Stainbrook began his career as a Los Angeles Police Department officer in 1995. He rose to the rank of lieutenant before joining the San Diego Harbor Police Department as assistant chief in 2011.

Stainbrook became chief of the San Diego Harbor Police Department in 2018. He was selected as the San Diego Crime Commission's County Law Enforcement Official of the Year in 2019.

"The opportunity to lead the Beverly Hills Police Department is the culmination of my career in law enforcement," Stainbrook said.

"I look forward to working with the outstanding staff of BHPD while engaging with members of the community as we all work together to keep the community safe and move the department forward."

Stainbrook recently retired as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where held a variety of assignments including military police, civil affairs and information operations over a 32-year career, Sterling said. While serving in Iraq in 2003, Stainbrook was tasked to reconstitute Iraqi police units in Baghdad.

Beverly Hills City Manager George Chavez said Stainbrook's "international credentials, experience in high-profile agencies and collaborative approach will bring new energy and valuable insight to our community and the department."