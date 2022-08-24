Caught on Camera: Neighbor Dispute Over Dog Escalates to Criminal Investigation in Pittsburg

A neighbor dispute over a dog in Pittsburg has sparked a criminal investigation.

A video caught on a home surveillance camera appears to show a walk around the neighborhood taking a threatening turn.

“It’s crazy because usually it’s a very calm neighborhood,” said Maricruz Ramos Gill.

The family who lives inside the house with the camera posted the video online of what they believe to be a pattern of threats and harassment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At one point you see a woman motion at what appears to be a bag around her waist. Next, she slowly walks towards the driveway and pulls out what appears to be a gun, pointing it at the house.

Moments later she returns, this time spitting on the family car three times

The family claims this all started after they asked the woman to pick up after her dog.

“Why would you do that just because someone tells you to pick up your dog poop?” said Ramos Gill.

“It being a couple doors down, that’s pretty dangerous. I always see kids biking, kids just roaming around,” said neighbor Aaron Diesta.

Other videos appear to show the woman cursing at someone off camera and using racist language.

The family posted them all online calling out the Pittsburg police for not taking action.

But officers said they began investigating as soon as someone finally reported it after the videos were posted.

“Please call us first,” said Lieutenant William Hatcher. “A lot of times when these videos get published, it can actually hamper some of our investigative process.”

Investigators say they have identified the woman in the videos and sent police to her home. So far, they haven't reached her but said she could face harassment, firearm and criminal threat charges.

They said they're also looking for a second suspect in the case.

“Neighbor disputes are not uncommon but when they escalate to this point it certainly does become concerning and especially where there is a mention or motion or a potential weapon involved that’s something we take very seriously,” said Hatcher.

A neighborhood dispute residents say should've never gone this far

“It’s kind of immature pulling out a gun regarding something regarding a dog and its business,” said Diesta.