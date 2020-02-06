21 Neglected and Sick Dogs Ate Small Tree Branches to Stay Alive at Ontario Home

Nearly two dozen neglected and sick dogs found at an Ontario home without food or clean water were rescued Wednesday after complaints from neighbors.

The malnourished dogs, mostly retrievers and spaniels, were relying on small tree branches for food, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA (IVHS). They range in age from 1 to 13 years.

Neighbors said the dogs were living in deplorable conditions, adding that a stench was coming from the San Bernardino County home. IVHS and Ontario police found 21 dogs on the property.

The owner surrendered all animals to authorities.

The dogs will be examined by veterinarians and receive medical care. They will be available for adoption after they're assessed and treated.