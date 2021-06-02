Nordstrom

Need a Job? Nordstrom Is Hiring Thousands in California

Prospective employees can apply to sales, fulfillment and logistics, restaurant and support roles.

By Maggie More

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Nordstrom announced Wednesday that the fashion retailer company is hiring "thousands of seasonal and year-round employees in California," in preparation for its Anniversary Sale.

The sale runs from July 28 until August 8, and ahead of those dates Nordstrom is hiring employees in Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores and supply chain facilities around California.

Prospective employees can apply to sales, fulfillment and logistics, restaurant and support roles, according to a news release from the company. Forty-eight percent of the open jobs will be sales roles at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Pay for the positions is "competitive," and employees get "a merchandise discount of 20 percent and benefits such as medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more." Supply chain facility employees are eligible for a signing bonus.

The company is hosting hiring days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4 and June 18, at all California Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores and supply chain facilities.

All available positions are posted online and listed by store location at the Nordstrom careers website.

This article tagged under:

Nordstromjobs
