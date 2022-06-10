Nearly 50 University of New Hampshire Fraternity Members Charged With Hazing

Nearly 50 members of the University of New Hampshire fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon have been charged in connection with a hazing incident, authorities said.

The Strafford County Attorney's Office said arrest warrants charging 46 SAE fraternity members with student hazing were issued earlier this week. Several of the students have already turned themselves in, but others had already left the area following the end of classes. Police are making attempts to contact those students.

The local chapter of the fraternity was also charged.

Durham police said in a press release that they were informed by university officials on April 18 of a "possible Student Hazing incident" that had allegedly occurred at the SAE house on Madbury Road. The fraternity is a recognized university organization.

A subsequent investigation found that an event was held at the fraternity house on April 13 involving new members of the fraternity and police determined there was probable cause that student hazing had taken place. No details were released on what the hazing entailed.

Student hazing is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,200 fine per individual and up to $20,000 for the fraternity itself.

All of the students who were arrested were released on a summons and will be arraigned on July 13 in Dover District Court. The timeline is uncertain for those students who have not yet been arrested.

Durham police and the Strafford County Attorney's Office declined to discuss the charges further on Friday.

Calls and emails to the university were not immediately returned.