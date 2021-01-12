LASD

Nearly 200 People Arrested at Underground Party by LASD Super-Spreader Taskforce

Each of the 182 people arrested was cited and released, the department said.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 180 adults were arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Super-Spreader Taskforce at a weekend party in Los Angeles, the department announced Monday.

The arrests were made Saturday night at two commercial buildings. Each of the 182 people arrested was cited and released, the department said.

A post on the department's Twitter page said "Sheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County's Department of Public Health."

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 3 hours ago

Latest Updates: Trump Calls Impeachment Push ‘Continuation of Greatest Witch Hunt'

Las Vegas 3 hours ago

Casino Mogul, GOP Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

"The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of COVID19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LASDcoronavirusCovid-19coronavirus pandemicparty
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us