2020 census

Native Americans Fight for Accurate 2020 Census Tally

Fearing the widespread implications of an undercount, Native Americans — the census' most undercounted racial group — are organizing and educating their communities ahead of the 2020 census

Dan Joling/AP

Native Americans feel like they don't count. And they might not be wrong -- they are the most undercounted group on the U.S. census, which means they get significantly less of much needed funding from crucial federal programs, scant improvements on reservation infrastructure and health care, and even the loss of political representation.

But when the census officially kicks off in January in Alaska, it will start in an Alaska Native community three months before the rest of the nation, NBC News reports.

It’s a moment touted by the Census Bureau that leads the charge, which tries to get ahead of the many residents who leave following the spring thaw to fish and hunt, and an important moment for the Native community in Alaska, which gets to decide who among their members will be the first counted.

U.S. & World

hate crime 2 hours ago

5 People Stabbed at Rabbi’s Home in Rockland County, NY: Police

Catholic Church 10 hours ago

Hundreds of Accused Clergy Left Off Church’s Sex Abuse Lists

In 2020, the census chose Toksook Bay, a remote Bering Sea community comprised of 94% Yup’ik Alaska Natives and where walking is the primary mode of transportation for about two-thirds of the 661 people who live there. Census takers will trek to Alaska’s western coast for the count, and “may need to use a bush plane, dogsled, or snowmobile” to access the area, the bureau said in a statement. The event, a bureau representative has said, will set the tone for the entire nation.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

2020 censusAlaskaCensus
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us