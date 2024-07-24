Where to find the best deals on National Tequila Day 2024

It isn't Cinco de Mayo and it isn't Taco Tuesday, but you still have a reason to go out and enjoy some tequila (responsibly!).

On Wednesday, July 24, restaurants and bars nationwide will be celebrating National Tequila Day with some seriously spirited discounts.

Whether you're mixing up your own cocktails at home or you’re looking to go out, this is where to find the best deals.

Chevy's Fresh Mex will be serving up El Jimador Tequila shots for $6 and Cadillac Margaritas for $7 all day on July 24.

The chain is offering their Tequila Trifecta, which combines three tequilas, for just $5 and a $6 Marg of the Month on National Tequila Day.

Chuy's is offering drink specials for dine-in customers on Wednesday. Customers can upgrade their house rocks 'ritas and house frozen 'ritas to a grande for $2. Add an extra pour of tequila for $1 and top-shelf tequila shots for $5 all day.

Participating On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants will have margaritas starting at $4 and beers starting at $3, as well as half-priced apps all day.

House Margaritas are $4 at the bar on National Tequila Day.

During happy hour on National Tequila Day, STK Steakhouse is offering the following drinks for $9: Spiced Watermelon, Perfect Margarita, Unchained Passion and Pina-Rita.

Tequila brand Mango Shotta wants to pay for your next bottle of tequila. To enter to be one of the lucky winners, take a picture of an empty tequila bottle in your kitchen and upload it to the giveaway website on July 24. At the end of the contest, 724 winners will get $14.99 uploaded to their Venmo account.

The cash can be used to snag a bottle or shooters of Mango Shotta, a "mangonada"-inspired recipe where succulent mango meets spicy jalapeño tequila.

From now through July 26, take 20% off your entire online order, plus, get free shipping on two bottles or more.

TGI Friday's is offering $5 tequila cocktails including the Cooling Paloma, Tequila Sunrise and Classic Margarita, among others. Bar bites from TGI Friday's $5 Happy Hour menu will also be available including Truffle Tot-Chos, Loaded Potato Skins and Buffalo Chicken Slammers.

The deal is available for dine-in only.

On July 24, customers who are dining in can get tequila shots for just $1 (limit of 4 per guest).

Prefer to stay in? Enjoy some margaritas at home with these creative recipes

Tequila Avión’s Reserva range of ultra-premium tequila – Reserva Cristalino ($99) and Reserva 44 ($99) – is distilled and aged in small batches, resulting in an incredibly smooth and aromatic tequila.

Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon Margarita (Tequila Avión)

Ingredients

2 oz Avión Cristalino

2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Crushed Watermelon Slices

1 oz Agave Nectar

Preparation

Cut the watermelon flesh into small cubes and add it to your blender. Blend until smooth.

Next, take a shaker and add ice cubes followed by 2 oz of premium tequila Avión Silver, fresh lime juice, and the agave nectar.

Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds.

Then, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer over your blended watermelon juice in a glass filled with ice cubes.

Stir well to combine all the flavors.

For an extra kick of flavor, you can also add some salt on the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail mixture.

Garnish with watermelon slices.

Spicy Cucumber Margarita Recipe

Spicy Cucumber Margarita (Tequila Avión)

Ingredients

2 oz. Avión Cristalino

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. fresh agave nectar

Slices of cucumber

Slices of jalapeño

Preparation

Muddle together the cucumber and jalapeño in a shaker until they are well crushed.

Next, add ice to your shaker along with 2 ounces of tequila, one ounce of lime juice, and half an ounce of agave nectar or simple syrup.

Shake all ingredients together until well combined.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Garnish with slices of cucumber and jalapeño if desired.

Grapefruit Paloma

Grapefruit Paloma (Tequila Avión)

Ingredients

2 parts Avión Reserva 44

1 part Grapefruit Juice

1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Simple Syrup

Splash of Club Soda

Preparation