700 National Guard Members Activated Ahead of State of the Union, Possible Protests

A total of 700 National Guard members have been activated in the D.C-area ahead of next week's State of the Union address Tuesday night and potential trucker convoy-related protests.

Four hundred of the guardsmen are local D.C. troops, which have been activated as part of a request from the D.C. Emergency Management Agency to provide traffic control and enhanced security in anticipation of the protests surrounding President Joe Biden's speech.

If you’re out in DC this weekend, you might see @DCGuard1802, @DCPoliceDept & @DC_HSEMA stationed around the city in preparation for the State of the Union address & any potential upcoming demonstrations.



We’re grateful for their service and for all they do to protect DC. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 26, 2022

The other 300 Guard personnel are from outside D.C. and have also been approved upon requests from U.S. Capitol Police. Such personnel include approximately 100 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers, 100 New Jersey National Guard troops and about 80 West Virginia National Guard members who will support security operations within Washington starting later this week.

The request was activated as of 1 p.m. and is approved to continue throughout 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

Neither approval allows troops' use of helicopters or other aircraft by the National Guard or the sharing of equipment with law enforcement agencies. They will also not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities.