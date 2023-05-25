The countdown for one of the sweetest holidays of the year is on with National Doughnut Day set for next Friday.

Bakeries and doughnut shops around the country will get in on the celebration that's nearly a century old.

But the seemingly-fun holiday has a slightly more complicated history.

Here's a look at Doughnut Day and what to expect next Friday.

What is official Doughnut Day?

It depends who you ask, but luckily for doughnut lovers they might have an excuse to indulge twice a year.

The first Friday of June is generally the most commonly accepted Doughnut Day, dating back to a 1938 tradition started in Chicago to honor the Salvation Army "Lassies." This group of women were known to hand out coffee and doughnuts to the soldiers in the trenches during World War I.

The second Doughnut Day falls five months later on Nov. 5 and is speculated to have similar 1930s military roots. It's believed that a retail outlet chose the day for its close proximity to Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

When is the next Doughnut Day?

Doughnut Day is just around the corner on Friday, June 2.

Is Krispy Kreme celebrating National Doughnut Day?

Krispy Kreme is yet to announce plans for this year's Doughnut Day, but based on last year's festivities the expectations are high.

In 2022, Krispy Kreme offered a free doughnut of any type (no purchase necessary) as well as a $1 dozen of their signature glazed doughnut with the purchase of any other dozen. They also brought back a number of promotions and discounts that carried through the summer.

Does Dunkin' do anything for National Doughnut Day?

Last year, Dunkin' marked the day by offering a free doughnut with every drink purchase.