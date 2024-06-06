National Donut Day 2024: Where to find free and discounted donuts

Who can resist a warm, pillowy donut fresh out of the oven?

If you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, you'll be happy to know that Friday, June 7, is National Donut Day.

The annual celebration always happens on the first Friday in June. The first-ever National Donut Day took place in Chicago in 1938 to honor the history of the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies. This group of women were sent to France in 1917 to care for wounded soldiers and provide a boost of morale in donut form.

Today, many chains throughout the U.S., including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', mark the day with deals. Here's a list of places where you can score free and discounted donuts:

Duck Donuts customers can get a free cinnamon sugar donut in-store on June 7. The offer is limited to one per guest. No purchase necessary.

On June 7, get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

To celebrate National Donut Day, Keurig is offering 50% off on donut brand coffee pods and 10% off on all other beverages with code DONUTDEAL24. Offer ends June 11.

Krispy Kreme is offering two ways to celebrate National Donut Day.

Customers who stop in to a participating shop on June 7 can get a free donut of their choice (excluding limited-edition varieties). No purchase required.

Additionally, get a dozen original glazed for $2 when you buy any dozen in person, online or for pick-up or delivery. For online orders, place two dozen in your cart and use promo code BOGO2.

Voodoo Doughnut

On National Donut Day, get a dozen pink Raised Glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut for $10.