National Cupcake Day Is the Frosting on Top

December, on the whole, doesn't require extra fripperies, bits of glitter, or additional accessories.

It has an excess of sparkle, is what we're saying, and we only need to look to the fun foodstuffs we devour in the days ahead of Hanukkah and Christmas to tell us we're experiencing the Quirkiest Cuisine Month of the Year.

And yet?

Sometimes we're seeking the frosting on top, the extra layer that's been layered onto the extra stuff, a further foray into the land o' fun foodstuffs.

To up the over-the-limit-ness of December's dining delightful ways, there is National Cupcake Day.

Nope, this light-hearted holiday doesn't show up in May, nor July, but plunk in the middle of the final month of the calendar.

So where will you find your favorite frosting-luscious treat on Sunday, Dec. 15, which is, yes, National Cupcake Day?

Sprinkles Cupcakes is offering a dollar off your cupcake, throughout the weekend, ending on Dec. 15. There are a few things to know, like needing a "whisper word" through the cupcakery's new AR experience (yep, you'll whisper the word to the staff member to score your deal). Start here to find out the frosting-laden 411.

Sweet E's Bake Shop has a code you need to know, if you'd like to order some treats through the web site. It's Cupcake20, and if you deploy that code on Sunday, Dec. 15 you'll enjoy a cool and creamy 20% off your cupcake caboodle. In the mood for a dozen toasted s'mores cupcakes? Always.

And at Yummy Cupcakes in Burbank? Here are three words we're about to space out dramatically, with periods included: Free. Frosting. Shots. Swing by on Dec. 15 for yours. And a bonus, should you require more than a free frosting shot? If you're among the first 100 people to show up, you'll score a free cupcake card, to use whenever you please.