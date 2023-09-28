Friday is National Coffee Day and coffee brands and chains across the country are brewing up some sweet deals.

On Sept. 29, you can get your caffeine fix at a discount or even for free!

Here are all the offers you won't want to miss out on:

Aroma Joe’s

East Coast chain Aroma Joe's has 108 locations spread across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and also franchisees in Florida.

Rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee (up to 24 ounces) between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 in the Aroma Joe’s app. If you're not a rewards members, every customer can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29.

Biggby

Biggby coffee has over 280 stores open across 12 states including Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

Customers can get a free 20-ounce cup of brewed coffee. Larger sizes or add-ons incur a cost.

Circle K

Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, Circle K convenience stores are giving away one free cup of coffee (any size) at participating locations. Just download the Circle K app to redeem the offer, which is limited to one per customer.

Duck Donuts

Anyone who visits Duck Donuts on Thursday, September 29, can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29 with any purchase.

Every Monday in October, customers can also score a free medium hot or iced coffee as part of their "Free Coffee Mondays."

Dutch Bros

When you buy a "Drink More Coffee" hat for $20 at Dutch Bros. on Sept. 29, you'll also get a free drink of your choice. Hats are available while supplies last.

Eight O'Clock Coffee

An office breakroom staple, Eight O'Clock Coffee is offering a 10% discount on its website through Oct. 3. Just use the code COFFEEDAY2023.

Keurig

Keurig is running a giveaway in honor of National Coffee Day between Sept. 25 and 29. To enter to win a trip for four to the Keurig Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, and a year’s worth of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer, head to the brand's Instagram page.

You'll need to comment #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes on the giveaway post and tag two friends or share the post or a photo of yourself drinking coffee to your Instagram stories with the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes.

The group trip will include a “coffee-centric experience in beautiful upstate New York complete with lakefront views, barista art classes, coffee-infused cooking demonstrations and coffee-cocktail mixology lessons,” according to a press release.

You can also find the following deals on their website until Oct. 2:

20% off brewers and accessories (or 30% off your whole order if you buy a brewer and four or more boxes of pods) with the code COFFEEDAY23

15% off all beverages online

Krispy Kreme

Anyone who stops into Krispy Kreme on Sept. 29 can get a medium hot or iced coffee completely free! No purchase is necessary.

However, if you'd like some doughnuts to go with that coffee, Krispy Kreme is selling a box of their Original Glazed Dozen for $2 with the purchase of another dozen.

McDonald's

Get any size iced coffee or premium roast for 99 cents when you download the offer in the McDonald’s app.

Some rewards members will find an offer for a free coffee with a $2 minimum purchase.

Paris Baguette

The bakery chain has locations in 12 states including California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Rewards members can get one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. If you're not a rewards member but want to sign up, make sure you sign up by Sept. 29 to redeem the offer.

We are all used to making hot coffee in the morning, but how about brewing some cold brew? Turns out it’s not very hard. Watch this iced coffee treat get made and then give it a try yourself.

Peet's

Peet's Coffee announced a "Disloyalty Program" where customers can redeem rewards points from rival coffee brands like Starbucks and Dunkin' for a free beverage on National Coffee Day

In order to redeem the free beverage, customers first need to sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account. Customers are then instructed to take a screengrab from a loyalty app of one of the previously mentioned coffee brands. After uploading the screengrab, Peet's will convert it into a free drink reward that can be redeemed at a participating location on Sept. 29.

The offer can't be redeemed at stores inside airports, supermarkets and other licensed locations.

Pret a Manger

Get 50% off your first month of the Club Pret subscription service when you sign up between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 and use the code COFFEEDAY23.

You'll need to download the Pret app, create an account and sign up.

RISE Brewing Co.

Enter to win free coffee for a year! Visit RISE Brewing Co.’s website and enter your email address for a chance at the coveted prize.

Everyone who enters the contest will get a 20% coupon code for the online store.

Royal Farms

On Sept. 29, the Royal Farms is offering their rewards members a free hot or iced coffee of any size. The coupon will automatically show up in rewards accounts so if you aren't yet a member, you'll want to hurry and sign up.

Sheetz

Customers can get a free cold brew or nitro cold brew with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. This promotion, which also includes free add-ons like salted caramel cold foam, can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all of Sheetz’s 700 locations.

The offer is valid starting on Sept. 29 and lasts until October 1.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts customers can get a free medium House Blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase at all locations on Sept. 29.

Starbucks

On Sept. 29, some Starbucks stores across the country are planning free coffee tastings. Ask in-store or call ahead to see if your local Starbucks is participating.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

With every purchase made through The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 31, customers will be entered to win free coffee and tea beverages for a year. One winner will score one free regular-sized drink each day for one year. Sixty other winners will win free drinks for the rest of 2023.

Tim Hortons

On Sept. 29, Tims Rewards Members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase of $3+ at participating U.S. locations.

A separate deal is running simultaneously through Oct. 8 and offers customers a free medium cold brew with a $2 purchase in the Tim Hortons app. The offer is limited to one per account.

Tous Les Jours

Tous les Jours will have a $1 brewed coffee happy hour at participating locations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The offer is valid on a hot 12-ounce or an iced 16-ounce brewed coffee.

Yellowstone Coffee

Yellowstone Coffee will be 15% off or more on Amazon on Sept. 29.

Winans Coffee + Chocolate

On Sept. 29, Winans Coffee + Chocolate will have bagged coffee beans at 30% off both in-store and online.

A new study published in PLOS Medicine journal shows that people who drank four to six cups of coffee or tea daily had a lower incidence of stroke and dementia. Multiple studies have also found an association between moderate consumption of coffee and better brain health.