LA County district attorney reacts to Menendez brothers' resentencing

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who stood by his belief the Menendez brothers were “not yet” ready to be resentenced, said his office’s “commitment to presenting all relevant facts and perspectives was pivotal to the Court’s ruling” following a judge's decision to resentence them.

Speaking with NBC4 on Tuesday, Hochman said he was considerate of the concerns of the public from both sides of the legal fence. However, he remains that Erik and Lyle Menendez have not held themselves accountable for their actions.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

These are two individuals who brutally shotgun their parents," Hochman said. "By the way, not just their father, but their mother as well, and then lied about it for 30 years. Have engaged in a cover-up for 30 years, and have never completely accepted responsibility for all their actions."

In a statement, the district attorney described Judge Michael Jesic’s ruling as a “monumental one that has significant implications for the families involved, the community, and the principles of justice.”

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Our office’s motions to withdraw the resentencing motion filed by the previous administration ensured that the Court was presented with all the facts before making such a consequential decision,” Hochman’s statement continued.

The case of the Menendez brothers has long been a window for the public to better understand the judicial system. This case, like all cases — especially those that captivate the public — must be viewed with a critical eye. Our opposition and analysis ensured that the Court received a complete and accurate record of the facts. Justice should never be swayed by spectacle.”

He also thanked his legal team for the work they put into the matter.

Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole. However, the state parole board would need to consider the case and issue its own ruling on whether the brothers should be released.

Lyle and Erik Menendez both addressed the court at the end of the resentencing hearing, expressing their "profound remorse" for the shotgun murders of their parents. Investigative Reporter Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.