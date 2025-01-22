Shootings

2 students shot in cafeteria at Nashville high school, suspected shooter no longer a threat

Police said the suspected shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the school district said Antioch High School is on lockdown.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Nashville
Metro Nashville Police via AP

Two students were shot in a Nashville high school cafeteria on Wednesday and the suspected shooter is "no longer a threat," officials said.

Police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Antioch High School at 11:11 a.m. CT, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department told NBC News.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The suspected shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Metro Nashville Public Schools said the person was no longer a threat in a statement, but did not provide additional details.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible," the district said. "This is an active crime scene and investigation."

Students were being bused to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital "as they are released from the scene by Metro Police," the district said in a Facebook update.

U.S. & World

Airlines 23 mins ago

JetBlue becomes first airline to accept Venmo for bookings: ‘Just Venmo us'

NFL 56 mins ago

Bills fans raise over $60K for diabetes research to support Ravens player who dropped crucial pass

"We ask that parents go to the reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas. Please do not come to Antioch High School," officials said.

The conditions of the two students who were shot, as well as the suspected shooter, were not immediately available.

Tennessee State Troopers, state Homeland Security Special Agents and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

Antioch High School is on lockdown as police investigate, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us