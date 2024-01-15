Pacifica

Photo exhibit celebrates NASA's 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pacifica nature photographer filled half of his gallery with photographs he didn’t take, driven by a passion for space and the legacy of NASA Ames Research Center in the Bay Area.

“There’s something about these, there’s something about these that so far I haven’t been able to take it down,” said photographer Steve Johnson, talking about his exhibit of breathtaking NASA photographs celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing. 

He opened the exhibit in 2019, and three years, one pandemic, and a whole new body of work later, he can’t bear to take it down.

With newer technology, he’s able to showcase images captured decades ago.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We build these machines that can not only look beyond distance by sending craft or incredible telescopes out, but they can see in infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths that we literally can not see,” he said.

Johnson’s love of space imagery is married with his love of nature in his exhibit “Otherworldly,” juxtaposing looks at deep space with extreme closeups of what surrounds us here on Earth.

“I had a wave of, 'My goodness, what a wonder,'” said Johnson. 

U.S. & World

Iceland 1 hour ago

Iceland faces daunting period after lava from volcano destroys homes in fishing town, president says

Mississippi 1 hour ago

Mississippi slaughterhouse is directly responsible for death of migrant teen who was sucked into machinery, OSHA says

His gallery is open by appointment. Visit sjphoto.com for more information.

This article tagged under:

Pacifica
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us