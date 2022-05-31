Nancy Pelosi Declines to Address Husband's DUI Arrest in Napa County

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent part of her day Tuesday talking with constituents in San Francisco, but she continued to avoid talking about her husband's recent DUI arrest in Napa County.

The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

Following an AAPI roundtable in Chinatown Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi was whisked out of a back door by her staff and security detail, avoiding any questions about her husband's arrest.

She also avoided reporters' questions during an earlier event in the Mission District.

Over the weekend, her staff issued a statement that read, in part, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter that occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Nancy Pelosi was giving a speech at Brown University on Sunday.

