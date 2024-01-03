Names in Jeffrey Epstein court documents to be unsealed in New York on Wednesday

Court files and documents containing previously hidden names of people associated in some way with the late notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 after being charged with child sex trafficking in New York federal court.

He previously socialized with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as Britain's Prince Andrew and many other rich and powerful people.

Many of the more than 150 people named in the civil court filings have previously been publicly disclosed as connected in some way with Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

The soon-to-be unsealed documents were filed in connection with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's long-time accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Things should start getting unsealed today," Edward Friedland, the district executive for that court, told CNBC.

The fact that peoples' names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoing.

Only Epstein and Maxwell have been criminally charged in connection with his longstanding abuse of girls and young women at residences in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing in mid-December.

Preska granted a 30-day extension barring the disclosure of several names, including a woman identified as Doe 107 to review her claim that she faces a risk of physical harm in her home country if her identity is publicly revealed.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence on charges related to recruiting and grooming young women to be abused by Epstein.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.