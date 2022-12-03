N.C. Power Outages Investigated As ‘Criminal Occurrence'

Authorities were investigating widespread power outages in south-central North Carolina overnight as intentional criminal acts, the sheriff of Moore County said in a statement late Saturday.

An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday, with no estimate on a restoration time because a number of facilities are involved and the work will be complicated, said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for utility Duke Energy.

Both Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and Brooks report that the potential cause of the outages could be vandalism. Brooks said he could not further describe the nature of the possible crime.

While typical outages in North Carolina are often resolved within an hour so, the late-night blackout for much of Moore County appeared to new territory for Duke and for law enforcement.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The outages involve multiple substations that are affected," Brooks said. "Until we understand the scope of the damage, we can't yet estimate when power will be restored."

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.