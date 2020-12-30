coronavirus

Mutant Strain of Coronavirus May Already Be in Bay Area: Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mutant strain of the coronavirus discovered last week in the United Kingdom has made its way to the U.S., and some health officials believe it's already in the Bay Area.

One of the first confirmed cases of the mutant virus in the U.S. is believed to be a man in his 20s with no travel history who is recovering in isolation just south of Denver.

An infectious disease specialist with UCSF says the specific mutation allows the virus to stick to your cells faster, allowing it to then replicate quicker. She added that it likely will take over as the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S.

U.S. & World

California 28 mins ago

Virus Aid, Police Reform Dominate New US Laws for 2021

Nashville 5 hours ago

Girlfriend of Nashville Suspect Warned He Was Building Bombs

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the above video.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us