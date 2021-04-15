Indianapolis

Multiple Victims in Reported Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

By Sophie Reardon

Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

According to WTHR, NBC’s Indianapolis affiliate, officers found “multiple victims” at 8951 Mirabel Road on Thursday night. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a shooting was reported at a FedEx facility.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted about road closures in the area.

"I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

