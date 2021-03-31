California

At Least 4 Killed in Shooting in California

Officials said that the situation had been stabilized

A shooting in the city of Orange Wednesday left at least four people dead and two others injured, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired, the Orange Police Department said. Police found "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities."

A police shooting occurred at the location, which appeared to be a business park, and the department said that the situation had been "stabilized" and that there was no threat to the public.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the Metro City Fire Authority Dispatch.

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement in response to the shooting: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

