Five Injured, One Dead in Shooting at Laguna Woods Church; Suspected Shooter in Custody

The gun used in the shooting has been recovered, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

At least five people have been hurt, one critically, and one person is dead after a shooting at a church in the Laguna Woods area of Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the OCSD said on Twitter. "All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene."

The shooting occurred at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located at 24301 El Toro Road.

A suspect is in police custody, the OCSD said. They have not yet been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

A gun that may have been used in the shooting has been recovered, the OCSD said. Deputies are still at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding to the scene.

Laguna Woods is a city in Orange County bordered by Laguna Hills and Lake Forest. It is located about 10 miles from University of California Irvine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

