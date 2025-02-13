Germany

Attack suspected after car plows into 27 pedestrians in Munich

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend a major security conference in the German city on Friday.

By Carlo Angerer and Patrick Smith | NBC News

MUNICH, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 13: Police and emergency services operate near a damaged car that apparently drove into demonstrators marching in the city center on February 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. According to initial reports 20 people are injured. Police have detained the driver. The incident comes a day before the start of the Munich Security Conference, which draws scores of foreign government officials to the city.
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

German police said Thursday that 27 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd in the city of Munich in what officials called a "suspected attack."

The incident came the day before a major security conference attended by world leaders was set to begin.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The car driven by a 24-year-old Afghan struck pedestrians in the city center on or near Dachauer Straße and Seidlstraße and confirmed a "major police operation," police said, adding that the driver of the car had been "secured" by police and poses no further threat.

At a press conference with police and the Bavarian state government, officials said at least 27 people were injured. Earlier, Munich police said at least two of those hurt were seriously injured.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A large presence of police and firefighters was at the scene and police have warned the public to avoid the area.

Police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn told NBC News at the scene that the motive remains unclear, but confirmed that a trade union demonstration had been taking place nearby.

The Munich Security Conference, which is an annual meeting of politicians and defense officials from across the world, is set to get underway on Friday amid a large police presence and tight security protocol.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 7 mins ago

Hamas says it will free 3 more hostages as planned this weekend

Trump Administration 20 mins ago

Linda McMahon to face confirmation hearing as DOGE targets Education Department cuts

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend, and are slated to meet with U.S. partners in order to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine while at the summit.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Germany
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us