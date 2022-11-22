Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia responded to an active shooting situation at a Walmart that left multiple people dead and injured Tuesday night.

According to NBC affiliate WAVY-TV, the shooting was reported to authorities at around 10:12 p.m. at a Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the police department told WAVY-TV they believe that no more than 10 people have died. Authorities also believe the single shooter is dead.

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.