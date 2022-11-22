Virginia

Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

By Gerardo Pons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia responded to an active shooting situation at a Walmart that left multiple people dead and injured Tuesday night.

According to NBC affiliate WAVY-TV, the shooting was reported to authorities at around 10:12 p.m. at a Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the police department told WAVY-TV they believe that no more than 10 people have died. Authorities also believe the single shooter is dead.

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us