Multiple dead and injured as driver plows into Vancouver crowd, police say

The city's mayor said the crash happened at the Lapu-Lapu Day block party, a celebration of Filipino culture.

By Rudy Chinchilla and Dennis Romero | NBC News

A police unit stops at the scene of an incident.
Getty Images

Multiple people were killed and injured when a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night, police said.

The driver was in custody following the crash on East 41st Ave. and Fraser Street shortly after 8 p.m. local time, the Vancouver Police Department said in a post on X.

Police did not immediately provide a number of victims or a possible motive.

The site of the crash is near the posted location of the Lapu-Lapu Day block party, a celebration of Filipino culture.

Deana Lancaster, a spokesperson for Vancouver General Hospital, the region’s top trauma facility, said it was receiving multiple patients from the incident, which she understood to be the Lapu-Lapu Day party.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event," Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said, adding that more information would be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim said.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said his team was in contact with Vancouver officials and would provide any needed support.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democrat Party, said on X that he was "horrified."

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families — and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience," he said.

Alex Lo and Insiya Gandhi contributed.

