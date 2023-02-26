Mudslide in La Cañada Flintridge Damages at Least One Home

A family has been forced to evacuate their home after a mudslide made its way into their backyard in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday afternoon.

The relentless rain triggered a major mudslide that dumped loads of debris and muddy water into the home and yard on Paulette Place near Paradise Canyon Lane

The family left their home after the hillside collapsed Saturday morning- and returned Sunday afternoon to alert the fire department.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in at around 4:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Paulette Place.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A large amount of mud went sliding down the hills, causing significant damage to at least one home’s backyard.

SoCal Edison and Public Works were responding to the scene to determine if it is safe for the residents to remain in their home.

Firefighters say they will remain at the scene through the night to monitor the hillside because it is still unstable after days of heavy rain.

They say they are ready to evacuate more homes if it becomes a threat to the neighboring properties.

According to the LA County Fire Department, the portion of the hillside that came down was a very large portion, about 40 feet wide with a lot of material.

The home is currently unsafe with major damage, forcing the family to find another place to stay.

No injuries have been reported.