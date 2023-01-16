Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain.

Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.

Castaic: on northbound I-5 the two right lanes are closed from 3 miles south of Templin Highway to Templin Highway due to a large slope slide. Unknown duration. Contractor is on scene maintaining closure. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. Please #BeWorkZoneAlert. pic.twitter.com/HJT7U8qFSF — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2023

A 250-foot-long mudslide closed two lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway. The lanes remained closed Monday morning as crews worked to clear mud and debris from the road connecting Los Angeles with California's Central Valley.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here are some of the other road closures in effect Monday morning in Los Angeles County.

Downtown LA: The southbound 5 Freeway connector to the southbound 110 Freeway is closed due to a mudslide. The right lane of the southbound 5 freeway is closed from Stadium Way to the 110 Freeway.

Angeles National Forest: Angeles Crest Highway is closed from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb's Ranch to Highway 39 due to hazardous conditions.

Malibu: The right shoulder of southbound Pacific Coast Highway is block by K-rail south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard due to slope failure.

All northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway were closed near the Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue off-ramp in the Pomona area for urgent pothole repair, according to Caltrans.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County mountains. Rain will taper off Monday evening, but scattered showers are possible throughout the day.