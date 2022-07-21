Coyotes Take Over Mountain View Golf Course

Coyotes have taken over a Mountain View golf course and players were fine with the animals, until they started scaring children and staff.

“I thought ‘hey what’s that thing doing these? That’s in the wrong place,’” said golfer Bev Jauch. “At first I thought that it was a dog, someone had let their dog out but then I realized it was different looking and not real healthy.”

She said there was no reason for concern, the animal simply looked at her and then continued on its path.

But staff at Shoreline Golf Links said that’s just one of at least three coyotes now calling the golf course home.

They said they are constantly finding dead geese and squirrels in the parking lot and throughout the golf course, but they say the real problem is how bold and unafraid the coyotes have become.

Golfers have reported seeing coyotes running down the fairway with geese in their mouth and just this week, golf instructors said one of the coyotes followed a group of kids on the cart path, which is a real concern with about 80 children attending golf camps here every week.

“That is scary, I think they should be moved elsewhere, where there are hardly any kids around,” said golfer Tim Nguyen.

Staff said they've been in contact with the city and biologists who told them coyotes are not aggressive, but employees and some golfers fear the situation will only escalate.

“If they chase kids, the likelihood of them chasing again is very likely so,” said Nguyen.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the city and the department of fish and wildlife, but have not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, golfers and geese are staying in groups hoping these coyotes will find another place to call home.

The city of Mountain View issues the following statement:

The City of Mountain View is aware of a pair of coyotes that have been seen at the Shoreline at Mountain View wildlife and recreation area including most recently on the golf course at Shoreline Golf Links. It is not unusual for coyotes, which are an important part of the natural food chain, to be in this habitat. On Wednesday, July 20, the City became aware of a situation involving one of the coyotes coming in close contact with patrons of the golf course including some golf camp participants. Due to concerns over the coyotes’ lessening fear of people, the City has reached out to the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for assistance with the situation.

In the meantime, Shoreline visitors should be aware of the presence of coyotes and take appropriate precautions. Here are some tips from Santa Clara County Vector Control District on how people and coyotes can coexist. Report any unusual activity to Brady Ruebusch, Shoreline Manager, at 650-903-6066.