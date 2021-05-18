Mountain Lion Spotted in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Neighborhood

A mountain lion has been spotted in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.

Surveillance video from early Tuesday morning showed the big cat, which has a collar and is being monitored by the Bay Area Puma Project, strolling along a patch of dirt and grass. It was last tracked inside San Francisco city limits around 3 a.m.

Animal officials are monitoring the situation closely.

"We're stepping up patrols of course, but hopefully the mountain lion has turned around and is heading back to the Peninsula," said Virginia Donohue, San Francisco Animal Care and Control executive director.

This marks the third time this mountain lion has been tracked in San Francisco. The last two times it left on its own.

If you come across a mountain lion, do not run or turn your back. Make yourself look as large as possible and slowly walk away.