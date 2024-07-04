CHP

Mountain lion killed by vehicle on the 405 Freeway

CHP confirmed the deceased mountain lion was in the center divider of the freeway.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol said a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 405 Freeway near the Getty Museum on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., according to CHP.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

CHP confirmed the deceased mountain lion was in the center divider of the freeway.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was en route to the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

CHP
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us