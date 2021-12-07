Mountain Lion, Cubs Spotted Along South San Jose Road

A mountain lion and her cubs were spotted in broad daylight Tuesday along Almaden Road in South San Jose.
The animals were seen at about 3 p.m. between Mountain and Rome drives, the City of San Jose said.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said it is aware of the sighting, but the area is somewhat rural, so it is taking a "no harm/no foul approach" and will give the animals some time to go back to their habitat.
"It is a bit odd that the lion and her cubs are out in the middle of the day," CDFW spokesperson Ken Paglia said in a statement. "If the situation changes or if there’s any indication of a safety issue, we’ll respond immediately."