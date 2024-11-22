Snowboarding

Mountain High Resort reopens for its 100th anniversary season

After facing fierce fires this summer, the Mountain High slopes are officially ready for ski-goers. 

By Sahana Patel

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood is welcoming back snow riders for its 100th anniversary.

The slopes are set to open on Friday morning for exclusive pass holders. The first 100 guests will score a free 686 beanie. 

The park will open to the general public beginning Saturday, Nov. 23. 

On opening day, Mountain High anticipates a fresh coat of five to eight inches of snow to blanket the mountain. Guests should expect top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding, including at least three trails with a 12 to 24-inch base. 

The resort will also host a celebration on Dec. 7 in honor of its 100th anniversary.

The reopening comes after the destructive Bridge Fire that threatened Mountain High in September.

Through the dedication of the Mountain High team, the efforts of firefighters and support from the community, the resort says it's ready to host its guests for yet another season.

For tickets, visit the Mountain High website. 

