Among over 200 homes and buildings that were completely destroyed in the Mountain Fire in Ventura County is an avocado orchard, which once was a Somis man's dream, retirement plant and paradise he had built from ground up.

Sergio Acevedo planted the first avocado trees himself 24 years ago, hoping he would pass the ranch onto his grandchildren.

“(This is) part of my life, part of myself,” Acevedo said in Spanish.

But the product of his efforts and dedication was turned into ashes when the Mountain Fire ripped through the area, charring his trees and crops.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Acevedo said since returning home, he had been pulling up the trees’ roots and chopping them down.

Even the trees that were untouched by flames were still destroyed as gusty winds knocked fruit from the trees six weeks before the harvest.

“I put all my efforts here, all my savings. I worked so many hours and my savings to lose it in one minute,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo had initially planned to build a home on the 2.5-acre land, but instead he spent the money sending his kids to college.

After working 60 hours a week as an agricultural mechanic, Acevedo devoted his weekends on the passion project, growing things that can’t be easily found in Southern California grocery stores, such as cherimoyas, pomegranates and Mexican limes.

As the Mountain Fire aggressively spread last week, the Acevedo family had to sit back and watch the flames swallow the orchard where a wedding and pumpkin patch adventures were hosted, and countless memories were built.

“We’re in agony, in tears,” Wendy Acedevo, the rancher’s daughter said. “Every time I would see (the fire) expand, I would just start crying.”

The Acevedo family is now trying to raise money to recover from the disaster.

“He needs help at this point. He’s spent his whole life. This was his retirement,” Wendy Acevedo said.

Another fear is that Ventra County may not qualify for FEMA assistance to individuals as the fire did not destroy enough structures.

Acevedo may be able to turn to the USDA or the Small Business Administration for assistance, but at this point it’s unclear what help he’d qualify for or when it would be available.

Still, at age 75, he’s not shying away from starting again, because if there’s one thing he’s learned from the last 24 years, it’s how to grow paradise from the ground up.

“I’m going to do it, I’m going to put all my efforts to do it,” Acevedo said.