Most Teachers in California Burned Out, Considering Other Professions: Survey

A majority of teachers in California say they are burned out and thinking of leaving the profession, a new survey shows.

More than 60% of teachers surveyed described their work as "exhausting" and "stressful" while less than 30% said it was "fulfilling" or "enjoyable."

The survey, conducted by the California Teachers Association and UCLA's Center for the Transformation of Schools, included 4,600 TK-12 teachers.

The pandemic made the profession feel more negative, and post-pandemic sentiment hasn’t changed much, according to the survey. There are some bright spots, however: Teachers say students are a critical part of their job satisfaction, and when they have time to connect with students, it makes a big difference in the level of that satisfaction.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many teachers surveyed said financial struggles have an impact on their decision to stay in the classroom. They're suggestions for improving teacher recruitment and retention rated as follows:

Better pay: 76%

Smaller class size: 58%

Better discipline policies: 51%

Better staffing: 46%

More support for students: 41%

The latest state budget provides money to address teacher preparation, retention and professional development, but time is of the essence as 4 in 10 teachers say they may switch occupations; 1 in 5 say they will likely leave within the next three years.