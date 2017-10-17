The 20 Most Sought-After Halloween Costumes in 2017

Are you struggling to choose a costume for that upcoming Halloween party? The National Retail Federation conducted a survey and found these 20 costumes to be the most popular among adults and children this year.
ADULT COSTUMESn #1 Witch
#2 Batman Characters
#3 Animals
#4 Pirate
#5 Marvel Superhero
#6 Vampire
#7 Zombie
#8 DC Superhero (excluding Batman, Wonder Woman)nTied with Star Wars characters
#8 Star Wars CharactersnTied with DC superheroes
#9 Slasher Movie Villains
#10 Wonder Woman
YOUTH COSTUMESn #1 Action/Superhero
#2 Batman CharactersnTied with princess
#2 PrincessnTied with Batman characters
#3 Animals
#4 Spider-man
#5 Star Wars Characters
#6 Witch
#7 PiratenTied with Marvel superheroes
#7 Marvel Superhero (excluding Spider-man)nTied with pirate
#8 Disney Princess
#9 Ghost
#10 Wonder Woman