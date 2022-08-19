Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

What to Know Avocado Margarita Food & Drink Festival

Sept. 9 through 11, 2022

$59.99 three-day pass; $25 Saturday pass; $25 Sunday pass; the Friday night dinner and Saturday concert are separately ticketed

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.

SO WHAT'S NEW? The "reimagined and rebranded experience" will put the spotlight on festival star dish and star sip with several versions popping up throughout the late-summer weekend at Tidelands Parks. Great chefs will be in attendance, and margarita-perfecting pros, too, with live music, vendors, and more delightful diversions adding further flavor. Dinner at the Boatyard is what's happening on Friday, Sept. 9 while Próxima Parada will bring the tuneage at a special Saturday night event (these special happenings are separately ticketed). A one-day Saturday or Sunday pass to the main fest? It's $25, but consider checking out the $59.99 three-day pass, which includes a Friday night film. And if you're making a weekend of it, and if you are, lucky you? Organizers recommend checking out some of the growers and gourmet country stores in the area, like Shanley Farms and Morro Creek Ranch.