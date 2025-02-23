More than a dozen sick sea lions reported off coast of Malibu

More than a dozen sick sea lions potentially ailed by toxins have been spotted off the coast of Malibu, the California Wildlife Center announced.

The center, a wildlife rescue service based in Calabasas, said its team responded to a total of 14 calls of sick sea lions in the area over the past five days. Due to the animals’ behavior and symptoms, the center believes the sea lions may be suffering from exposure to domoic acid.

Domoic acid is a toxin found in algae that can build up in shellfish, sardines, and anchovies. When impacted shellfish and fish are consumed, sea lions’ brains and hearts can be impacted. The exposure could lead to seizures or comatose states in mammals.

“Though we have not confirmed the cause for these animals’ illness, their signs and the recent rains make the situation highly suspicious for domoic acid toxicity,” the California Wildlife Center said in a social media post. “Malibu residents, visitors, and other beachgoers are advised to keep their distance from animals on the beach …”

The public is advised to refrain from interacting with animals that display signs of distress. Anyone who sees a sea lion potentially sickened by domoic acid is urged to contact the center’s marine team at 310-924-7256.

