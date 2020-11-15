coronavirus

More Than 200 People Caught at Illegal NYC Fight Club Saturday Night

10 people were arrested at the "Rumble in the Bronx"

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City sheriffs broke up an unlicensed fight club Saturday night, finding more than 200 people drinking, smoking and fighting -- without social distancing -- at the "Rumble in the Bronx."

Deputy sheriffs entered the Coster Street commercial warehouse about 11:15 p.m. and found a massive crowd "watching and participating in an amateur fighting event."

"Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies also seized two illegal guns and "a significant amount of marijuana" as they broke up the party.

NYC Sheriffs Break Up 2 More Illegal Weekend Parties

In total 10 people were arrested, including Rumble in the Bronx CEO Michael Roman, who faces eight charges including unlawful assembly and conducting a prohibited combat sport.

Roman's organization maintains an active social media presence, promoting fights in cities around the country. Just Saturday, it posted a promo for a December event in Orlando, promising food, drinks, hookah, a live stream - and free masks at the door for attendees.

Videos on the group's Instagram account show fights being staged in bodegas, in the streets and inside cages, among other locations.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBronx
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us